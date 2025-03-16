All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GMKtec teases new Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU: 1440p 60FPS+ easy

GMKTec shows off an impressive Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' monster APU: the new EVO-X2 Mini-PC is coming soon.

TL;DR: GMKTec's new Mini-PC, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, offers significant gaming performance with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU Compute Units. It achieves high FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM Eternal at 1440p, consuming around 130W.

GMKTec's upcoming Mini-PC powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU has been tested, with the new prototype Mini-PC packing some serious Strix Halo APU power.

4

ETA Prime has an exclusive first look and benchmark of GMKTec's new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC, with the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 tested. This APU features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with a chunky 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU, providing some serious gaming horsepower than anything the competition has to offer.

GMK's new EVO-X2 Mini-PC will be detailed in length at AMD's upcoming Advancing AI event in Beijing, China, where GMKtec will be detailing its new Mini-PC. In the games that ETA Prime tested, we have Cyberpunk 2077, the just-released GTA 5 Enhanced, Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man 2, DOOM Eternal, Mortal Kombat, and God of War Ragnarok.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" is a monster APU, offering 60FPS and above in all of those titles at 1440p while using around 130W of power in total. Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 80FPS average at 1440p on the High preset (with FSR enabled), while GTA 5 Enhanced runs at an impressive 90FPS average on native 1440p on the Very High preset.

GMKtec teases new Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU: 1440p 60FPS+ easy 50GMKtec teases new Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU: 1440p 60FPS+ easy 51

DOOM Eternal runs so smoothly at 140FPS average at native 1440p on the Ultra Nightmare preset, another impressive feat for an APU consuming just 130W of power.

  • Cyberpunk 2077 @ 80FPS average (1440p High preset)
  • GTA 5 Enhanced @ 90FPS average (Very High native 1440p)
  • Marvel Rivals @ 65FPS average (1440p High no FSR)
  • Spider-Man 2 @ 90FPS average (1440p High, FSR @ Quality)
  • Doom Eternal @ 140FPS average (1440p Ultra Nightmare, no FSR)
  • Mortal Kombat @ 60FPS average (1440p Ultra High)
  • God of War Ragnarok @ 77FPS average (1440p High, no FSR)
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

