GMKtec teases new Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU: 1440p 60FPS+ easy

GMKTec shows off an impressive Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' monster APU: the new EVO-X2 Mini-PC is coming soon.

TL;DR: GMKTec's new Mini-PC, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, offers significant gaming performance with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU Compute Units. It achieves high FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM Eternal at 1440p, consuming around 130W. GMKTec's new Mini-PC, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, offers significant gaming performance with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU Compute Units. It achieves high FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM Eternal at 1440p, consuming around 130W.

GMKTec's upcoming Mini-PC powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU has been tested, with the new prototype Mini-PC packing some serious Strix Halo APU power.

ETA Prime has an exclusive first look and benchmark of GMKTec's new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC, with the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 tested. This APU features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with a chunky 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU, providing some serious gaming horsepower than anything the competition has to offer.

GMK's new EVO-X2 Mini-PC will be detailed in length at AMD's upcoming Advancing AI event in Beijing, China, where GMKtec will be detailing its new Mini-PC. In the games that ETA Prime tested, we have Cyberpunk 2077, the just-released GTA 5 Enhanced, Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man 2, DOOM Eternal, Mortal Kombat, and God of War Ragnarok.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" is a monster APU, offering 60FPS and above in all of those titles at 1440p while using around 130W of power in total. Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 80FPS average at 1440p on the High preset (with FSR enabled), while GTA 5 Enhanced runs at an impressive 90FPS average on native 1440p on the Very High preset.

DOOM Eternal runs so smoothly at 140FPS average at native 1440p on the Ultra Nightmare preset, another impressive feat for an APU consuming just 130W of power.