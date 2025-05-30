Lenovo unveils new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU-powered LCFC AI Mini-PCs

Lenovo's new LCFC AI Mini-PC is powered by AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, rocks 128GB of RAM, and a powerful RDNA 3.5 iGPU.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Lenovo’s upcoming LCFC AI Mini-PC features the powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU, delivering exceptional gaming performance in a compact form. It includes 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, dual Gen4 SSD slots, and versatile connectivity options for high-speed computing. Lenovo’s upcoming LCFC AI Mini-PC features the powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU, delivering exceptional gaming performance in a compact form. It includes 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, dual Gen4 SSD slots, and versatile connectivity options for high-speed computing.

Lenovo is preparing a new AI Mini-PC powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, offering up some fantastic gaming performance inside of a smaller form factor system.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside, we're to expect Lenovo's new LCFC AI Mini-PC to be powered by the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which offers 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 Compute Units.

Alongside the Strix Halo APU, the new Lenovo LCFC AI Mini-PC will feature dual Gen4 SSD slots for super-fast storage, and a rather large (and rather awesome inside of a Mini-PC) amount of memory: with 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM inside. Lenovo's new LCFC AI Mini-PC system features a 1GbE ethernet port as well as Wi-Fi (with no WiFi 6 listed).

Continuing on the I/O side of the new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC from Lenovo, we've got 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (USB Type-A, dual USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB Type-C port. There's also a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, as well as some HDMI output (but only HDMI 1.4, so no 4K 120Hz output without HDMI 2.1, which is disappointing to see).

We should expect Lenovo to announce and launch its new Strix Halo APU-based AI Mini-PC in the months ahead, and I'll be interested to give it a look (we've got a Ryzen AI Max 365 "Strix Halo" APU review coming shortly) so it'll be great to compare it against the new flagship Strix Halo chip.