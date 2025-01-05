GMKTec K11 Mini-PC unveiled: AMD Hawk Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and an OCulink port

GMKTec unveils its new K11 Mini-PC: powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' APU, supports up to 96GB RAM, with an OCulink port, and more.

GMKtec has just unveiled its new K11 Mini-PC which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU, it comes with 32GB of RAM pre-installed, a 2TB SSD, and an OCulink port. Check it out:

The new GMKtec K11 Mini-PC features the Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU which is based on the Zen 4 architecture, sporting 8 cores and 16 threads. The 32GB of RAM is pre-installed but it can be upgraded to 96GB of RAM, while the 2TB of SSD storage can be expanded up to an 8TB SSD (there are dual M.2 SSD slots inside).

The Hawk Point APU comes with the Radeon 780M integrated GPU which is good for mainstream games, but it's not as good as the new Strix Point APU that features an RDNA 3.5-based iGPU. However, that's where the OCulink port comes into play as it can provide GMKtec K11 Mini-PC owners to plug in an external graphics card, amplifying gaming performance.

GMKtec says that they have 70W of cooling power for the K11 Mini-PC which seems fine, with the Mini-PC joined by dual USB4.0 ports, dual 2.5GbE ethernet port, HDMI 2.1 + DisplayPort 2.1, dual USB 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

As for pricing, the Hawk Point APU-powered Mini-PC is pretty expensive considering it starts at $479.99 in barebones form, moving to $649 for 32TB + 2TB, while first-time buyers can get a (whopping) $10 discount by giving GMKtec their e-mail address.