GeForce NOW adds over 50 games in November, with several coming from Xbox and PC Game Pass

GeForce NOW's library of supported games continues to grow at an impressive rate, and alongside new titles there's a lot more Xbox love coming in November.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's Cloud game streaming platform, lets you play the games you own on a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig. It is updating the list of compatible games with 15 new titles this week, and it doesn't stop there. Throughout November 2023, over 50 new games are headed to the streaming platform - with many from the recent Xbox and PC Game Pass partnership.

GeForce NOW has 54 games coming to the cloud streaming platform in November 2023, image credit: NVIDIA.

As part of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox made a deal with NVIDIA to appease regulators to bring both its games and those of Activision Blizzard to GeForce NOW. This is great news for subscribers because it's currently the most impressive cloud gaming service available. The setup is simple: play the games you own (or have access to) via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Xbox app, which includes PC Game Pass.

Games supported this week include new releases like Jusant, RoboCop: Rogue City, and The Talos Principle 2, which include support for DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

Here's the list of games being added to GeForce Now this week. The list includes the free-to-access Virtex Stadium, which is a live viewing party with avatars for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 esports event.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

The Talos Principle 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

StrangerZ (New release on Steam, Nov. 3)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

ENDLESS Dungeon (Steam)

F1 Manager 2023 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic's Fork (Steam)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (Epic Games Store)

Kingdoms Reborn (Steam)

Q.U.B.E. 2 (Epic Games Store)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

Virtex Stadium (Free)

In other competitive gaming GeForce NOW news, Apex Legends: Ignite is the latest season for Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's popular competitive shooter - which is also available to stream over the cloud.

Here's the full list of the rest of the games coming to GeForce NOW in November, which includes many Xbox titles.