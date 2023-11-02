GeForce NOW adds over 50 games in November, with several coming from Xbox and PC Game Pass

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's Cloud game streaming platform, lets you play the games you own on a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig. It is updating the list of compatible games with 15 new titles this week, and it doesn't stop there. Throughout November 2023, over 50 new games are headed to the streaming platform - with many from the recent Xbox and PC Game Pass partnership.
As part of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox made a deal with NVIDIA to appease regulators to bring both its games and those of Activision Blizzard to GeForce NOW. This is great news for subscribers because it's currently the most impressive cloud gaming service available. The setup is simple: play the games you own (or have access to) via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Xbox app, which includes PC Game Pass.
Games supported this week include new releases like Jusant, RoboCop: Rogue City, and The Talos Principle 2, which include support for DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.
Here's the list of games being added to GeForce Now this week. The list includes the free-to-access Virtex Stadium, which is a live viewing party with avatars for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 esports event.
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)
- Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)
- The Talos Principle 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)
- StrangerZ (New release on Steam, Nov. 3)
- Curse of the Dead Gods (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)
- ENDLESS Dungeon (Steam)
- F1 Manager 2023 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Heretic's Fork (Steam)
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (Epic Games Store)
- Kingdoms Reborn (Steam)
- Q.U.B.E. 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Soulstice (Epic Games Store)
- Virtex Stadium (Free)
In other competitive gaming GeForce NOW news, Apex Legends: Ignite is the latest season for Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's popular competitive shooter - which is also available to stream over the cloud.
Here's the full list of the rest of the games coming to GeForce NOW in November, which includes many Xbox titles.
- The Invincible (New release on Steam, Nov 6.)
- Roboquest (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)
- Stronghold: Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)
- Dungeons 4 (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 9)
- Space Trash Scavenger (New release on Steam, Nov. 9)
- Spirittea (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov 13)
- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov 15)
- Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)
- Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)
- Airport CEO (Steam)
- Arcana of Paradise -The Tower (Steam)
- Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)
- Breathedge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Bus Simulator 21 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- GoNNER (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- GoNNER2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Hearts of Iron IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Hexarchy (Steam)
- I Am Future (Epic Games Store)
- Imagine Earth (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Land of the Vikings (Steam)
- Onimusha: Warlords (Steam)
- Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Saints Row IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Settlement Survival (Steam)
- SHENZHEN I/O (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- SOULVARS (Steam)
- The Surge 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Thymesia (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Trailmakers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Tropico 6 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Wartales (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (Steam)
- West of Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)