GeForce NOW library expands with 30 new titles, including Hogwarts Legacy

As we head into the holiday season, NVIDIA's cloud-streaming GeForce NOW service, which lets you play with up to GeForce RTX 5080 levels of performance, is getting 30 new games this month. As GeForce NOW lets gamers play PC games they own or have access to via existing subscriptions, the list includes some classic Activision titles added to Ubisoft+ Premium, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.
On top of this, GeForce NOW users can link their Battle.net accounts directly to the app for an automatic single sign-on for all devices and cloud gaming sessions, with auto-login support for Xbox, Epic Games, and Ubisoft. Back to the 30 new games, 10 of those have been added this week, and the list includes some new releases like MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0, and ROUTINE.
The GeForce RTX 5080-ready list, which includes games optimized for the new RTX 5080 pods, has also expanded to include Enshrouded and Fallout 76, which just got a major, and free, expansion this week called Burning Springs. And with that, NVIDIA is running a "Half-Price Holiday" sale until the end of the year, with 50% off the first month for Performance and Ultimate tier subscriptions.
Here's the breakdown of the new games heading to GeForce NOW this month.
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- XOCIETY (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 2)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 2)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 (New release on Steam, Dec. 4)
- ROUTINE (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 4)
- MIMESIS (Steam)
- Dome Keeper (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)
- Death Howl (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)
- Everdream Village (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)
- ARC Raiders (Epic Games Store)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Epic Games Store)
- Citizen Sleeper (Steam)
- For the King II (Steam)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Epic Games Store)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Steam)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- Pigeon Simulator (Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- Pacific Drive (Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- Powerwash Simulator 2 (Steam)
- Shape of Dreams (Steam)
- Storage Hunter Simulator (Steam)
- Sword of the Sea (Steam)
- Underground Garage (Steam)
- Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Witchfire (Epic Games Store)