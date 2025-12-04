GeForce NOW library expands with 30 new titles, including Hogwarts Legacy

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service adds 30 new games this holiday season, including Activision classics and new releases like MARVEL Cosmic Invasion and OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0. Optimized for GeForce RTX 5080, it offers seamless account integration and a 50% off holiday sale on Performance and Ultimate subscriptions.

As we head into the holiday season, NVIDIA's cloud-streaming GeForce NOW service, which lets you play with up to GeForce RTX 5080 levels of performance, is getting 30 new games this month. As GeForce NOW lets gamers play PC games they own or have access to via existing subscriptions, the list includes some classic Activision titles added to Ubisoft+ Premium, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

On top of this, GeForce NOW users can link their Battle.net accounts directly to the app for an automatic single sign-on for all devices and cloud gaming sessions, with auto-login support for Xbox, Epic Games, and Ubisoft. Back to the 30 new games, 10 of those have been added this week, and the list includes some new releases like MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0, and ROUTINE.

The GeForce RTX 5080-ready list, which includes games optimized for the new RTX 5080 pods, has also expanded to include Enshrouded and Fallout 76, which just got a major, and free, expansion this week called Burning Springs. And with that, NVIDIA is running a "Half-Price Holiday" sale until the end of the year, with 50% off the first month for Performance and Ultimate tier subscriptions.

Here's the breakdown of the new games heading to GeForce NOW this month.