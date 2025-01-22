GeForce NOW 'sold out' as Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 headset support arrives

GeForce NOW subscription tiers are currently listed as 'sold out' for a lot of gamers, pointing to capacity issues for NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud streaming service that lets you play the PC games you own on up to a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig, is currently "sold out" in several regions. If you're wondering how a cloud gaming subscription service has sold out, it appears NVIDIA is running out of cloud gaming capacity, pointing to the service's increasing popularity.

That hasn't stopped the company from expanding its GeForce NOW reach. At CES 2025, we got word that a native app for the Steam Deck is set to arrive sometime this year and will support up to 4K 60 FPS gaming when connected to a TV. Right now, though, many gamers cannot sign up for the service's Free and Performance tiers, with Ultimate Day Passes also currently unavailable.

Although NVIDIA hasn't provided a statement to confirm capacity issues, it does sound like capacity has been an ongoing issue. Recently, the company introduced a monthly cap of 100 hours for all subscribers.

Outside of 'selling out,' NVIDIA announced a fresh batch of games hitting the service this past week, and support for Mixed Reality and VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 is beginning to roll out.

PC gamers with headsets can play games on a large virtual display with RTX tech, such as ray-tracing and DLSS, where available. One of the supported games, Marvel Rivals, is proving to be a smash hit on Steam - and now GeForce NOW players can stream the game's first season.

As for new game support this week, the SMITE 2 open beta is playable - alongside the following: