All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

GeForce NOW 'sold out' as Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 headset support arrives

GeForce NOW subscription tiers are currently listed as 'sold out' for a lot of gamers, pointing to capacity issues for NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

GeForce NOW 'sold out' as Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 headset support arrives
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, is experiencing capacity issues, leading to it being "sold out" in several regions. Despite this, NVIDIA is expanding its reach with a native app for the Steam Deck and new game support. Recent updates include a 100-hour monthly cap and support for VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud streaming service that lets you play the PC games you own on up to a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig, is currently "sold out" in several regions. If you're wondering how a cloud gaming subscription service has sold out, it appears NVIDIA is running out of cloud gaming capacity, pointing to the service's increasing popularity.

That hasn't stopped the company from expanding its GeForce NOW reach. At CES 2025, we got word that a native app for the Steam Deck is set to arrive sometime this year and will support up to 4K 60 FPS gaming when connected to a TV. Right now, though, many gamers cannot sign up for the service's Free and Performance tiers, with Ultimate Day Passes also currently unavailable.

Although NVIDIA hasn't provided a statement to confirm capacity issues, it does sound like capacity has been an ongoing issue. Recently, the company introduced a monthly cap of 100 hours for all subscribers.

Outside of 'selling out,' NVIDIA announced a fresh batch of games hitting the service this past week, and support for Mixed Reality and VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 is beginning to roll out.

PC gamers with headsets can play games on a large virtual display with RTX tech, such as ray-tracing and DLSS, where available. One of the supported games, Marvel Rivals, is proving to be a smash hit on Steam - and now GeForce NOW players can stream the game's first season.

As for new game support this week, the SMITE 2 open beta is playable - alongside the following:

  • Hyper Light Breaker (New release on Steam, Jan. 14)
  • Aloft (New release on Steam, Jan. 15)
  • Assetto Corsa EVO (New release on Steam, Jan. 16)
  • Generation Zero (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
  • SMITE 2 (Steam)
  • Voidwrought (Steam)

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Super OC Edition Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Super OC Edition Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1699.99 USD
- $1559.99 USD
Buy
$3295.45 CAD
- $2763.40 CAD
Buy
£1359.09
- £1107.98
Buy
$1699.99 USD
- $1559.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/21/2025 at 11:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nvidia.com, windowscentral.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles