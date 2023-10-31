NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Alan Wake 2 - but some weird errors are annoying players

For those whose PC can't handle it, streaming is a great option, but NVIDIA's GeForce Now service has some teething problems with Alan Wake 2.

NVIDIA's GeForce Now service has Alan Wake 2 available to stream now, but there are some minor caveats with the experience to be aware of.

As Wccftech spotted, the game is now out on GeForce Now but there are some errors that might pop up for some folks trying to play in the cloud. Fortunately, these aren't critical errors, and the good news is they can be ignored basically.

The errors have been highlighted on online forums such as Reddit, and they all appear when attempting to launch the game. The first bugged message confusingly tells the gamer that their GPU driver is outdated, and to update it.

NVIDIA has posted in its support forum to say that it's aware of this issue, and that it's purely a mistakenly shown message - you can just click 'OK', ignore the error, and the game will play fine.

Similarly, another warning might pop up saying the game is installed on a hard disk (not SSD), but again, you can just click 'OK' and ignore it. NVIDIA did clarify that all GeForce Now rigs in data centers use SSDs, by the way.

We're told Team Green is working on updates to fix both of these unwelcome messages interrupting the game's launch process.

A third errant message is a bit more annoying, and again on launch, it informs the player that the game needs 16GB of RAM to run.

In this case, though, the only option given in the dialog box is to 'Quit' which obviously closes the game. All you need to do is relaunch Alan Wake 2, though, and it should work fine, NVIDIA tells us - this message should only appear once.

The problem is that if you don't know this, you might give up, rather than trying to launch again, and not get your fix of Alan Wake 2 for that streaming session.

As Wccftech observes, Alan Wake 2 was not included as part of the latest GeForce Now announcement of new games, and this may be why - it was added late on, on launch day, after some bug fixing had been applied. Clearly, though, some glitches made it through to the release debut.

Note that Alan Wake 2 is only available on Epic (for streaming via NVIDIA's service) and is not on sale on Steam yet. It may eventually come to Steam, but likely not for a long time, we've been told in the past.

Those who are playing the game via GeForce Now have commented that performance is good and it looks great (on the Ultimate tier), which is good to hear for those who want to head to the cloud to enjoy Alan Wake 2 because their PC can't handle the beefy spec requirements. Those experiencing flickering with the game on AMD graphics cards should check out this post, by the way.