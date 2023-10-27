Alan Wake 2 gets its own dedicated driver for AMD graphics cards

As far as we can recall, games don't often get their own drivers - but an updated Adrenalin version has been rushed out the door for Alan Wake 2.

AMD has released a new version of its Adrenalin graphics driver especially for Alan Wake 2.

Adrenalin Edition 23.20.17.05, which is clearly marked 'For Alan Wake 2,' has been rushed out the door by Team Red.

A dedicated driver just for a single game? Yes, that's unusual for sure, but what seems to have happened here is that AMD couldn't quite fit the work to support Alan Wake 2 into the last driver (v23.10.2, released last week).

So, with Alan Wake 2 released, Team Red felt it necessary to push out a tweaked version of that driver to fix up issues with the game.

As per the patch notes, the big fix is for this: "Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2."

That sort of flickering is the kind of thing that can drive you nuts, so it's a good job to see it's resolved no doubt, rather than blighting the horror atmosphere of this evidently excellent game.

We can guess this driver update was rushed out, because on top of the official release notes on the AMD website, somebody has left a bit of text in by accident which reads: "Here it is. If someone posted it before please delete it."

Oops. Somebody from AMD should delete that stray sentence, while they're at it (it may well be gone by the time you read this, though).

There are also a bunch of known issues detailed in the release notes as follows:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec

Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled

Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh's menus after changing graphics settings

