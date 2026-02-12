Amazon Fire TV stick gets NVIDIA GeForce Now app - but there's a sizeable catch

While it's great to see an official GeForce Now app debut for Amazon's Fire TV, the caveat is that you're limited to 1080p resolution with no HDR support.

Gamers with an Amazon Fire TV stick can now use GeForce Now, with NVIDIA having launched an app for the platform.

As VideoCardz reports, though, there's a catch in terms of the support for Fire TV sticks, and you'll need a 4K Max 1st-gen stick, or a 4K Max or Plus 2nd-gen device. More models will be covered down the line, though.

A notable limitation also lies in the maximum quality available on the Fire TV, which tops out at 1080p resolution (60 frames per second). There's no HDR support here, either, so those with 4K HDR TVs - a whole lot of people now - aren't going to be getting nearly the best image quality (with the top tier).

Still, it's undeniably cool to have GeForce Now letting you play top PC games on your living room TV via a little streaming stick, and it further opens up the gaming options for those who have a Fire TV device.

You can already game on the stick via Amazon's Luna service, of course - and don't underestimate what a neat extra that can be, particularly for Prime subscribers who get a rotation of free games. (There's always some Jackbox party offering that makes for entertaining times when you have friends or family round - and currently, you can play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, plus Alan Wake 2).

In short, the game streaming options for the Fire TV stick are impressive, and getting GeForce Now will only give Amazon's diminutive device more weight in this department.

All you need to do is hook up a compatible controller, or for many games, just use your phone (which is how many of the party games work, of course, to support a whole bunch of players).