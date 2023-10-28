Apple's worst product could be about to get a USB-C update

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event could be about to bring more than new Macs - its worst product could also be getting a new USB-C port as well.

Apple's move away from Lightning and towards USB-C is set to continue next week, with arguably the company's worst product getting a refresh.

That product is the much-maligned Magic Mouse, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that the upcoming 'Scary Fast' event that takes place on Monday will see the unveiling of updated accessories to go with whatever Macs are announced. One of those accessories is of course the Magic Mouse, with Gurman claiming that the updated model will ditch Lightning for good, replacing it with the USB-C port that now also adorns the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro products.

The $79 Magic Mouse currently comes in two colors and there is no suggestion that more will be added with this update. There is also no suggestion that Apple is getting ready to fix the mouse's main problem - the fact that its Lightning port is on the bottom of the device. That means that the mouse cannot be used while it's plugged in, a fact that continues to make it the laughingstock of the accessory world.

The Magic Mouse is unlikely to be the only accessory to get a refresh at the event, with the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad also expected to do away with Lightning and gain a USB-C port for the first time. However, the star of the show is sure to be the new M3 chip that Apple is expected to announce. It's also possible that M3 Pro and M3 Max variants will be unveiled at the same event, but we wont know for sure until Apple announces its plans.