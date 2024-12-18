Apple is finally fixing the fatal flaws the Magic Mouse is suffering from

TL;DR: Apple may be redesigning the Magic Mouse, which has remained mostly unchanged for 15 years. Apple may be redesigning the Magic Mouse, which has remained mostly unchanged for 15 years.

Apple's Magic Mouse is one of the most confusing products the company has ever released, with it being received at the time as a questionable Apple-esc take on a mouse that totally missed the mark.

Despite having some impressive gesture features, Apple's Magic Mouse was mostly poorly received by fans of the company, with many criticizing its odd design that Apple touted as ergonomic - yet these ergonomics were hard to grasp as there wasn't much mouse to hold onto. The strange design of the mouse meant users didn't have any mouse to rest the middle of their hands on, which could lead to discomfort over longer sessions.

The second fatal flaw of the Magic Mouse was the charging port, which is located on the flat underside of the mouse, meaning it is impossible to use the mouse while charging it. These two fatal flaws were fixed in the second-generation Magic Mouse, or even in the third-generation Magic Mouse, which was a refresh of the second-generation model, but instead came with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port like its predecessors.

However, that could all change soon as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known and reliable Apple insider, has reported Apple is working on a new Magic Mouse that fixes both of these fatal flaws. More specifically, Gurman writes that the charging port will have a new location and that there will be new software to go along with the mouse. The Bloomberg reporter writes Apple is likely to release the new Magic Mouse in approximately 12 to 18 months.