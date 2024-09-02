Apple's smaller M4 Mac Mini expected to drop all USB-A ports

Apple's smaller M4 Mac Mini is slated to drop all USB-A ports in favor for the adoption of five USB-C ports, with units expected to release in October.

Apple is closing in on the reveal of the iPhone 16 line-up, and rumors indicate that the company will showcase its new Mac Mini powered by an M4 chip the following month.

The upcoming Apple event is scheduled for September 9, and is expected to also feature reveals for the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 3. But in October, according to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming M4 Mac Mini will be unveiled and it will drop all USB-A ports in favor of USB-C ports. It was only last week that Gurman teased the upcoming Mac Mini was going to have at least three USB-C ports on its rear.

This week, the Bloomberg reporter has confirmed it will feature three USB-C ports on the back and two on the front, for a total of five USB-C ports. In addition to the USB-C ports, the new Mac Mini will also feature a HDMI and Ethernet port. Previous specification expectations of the coming Mac Mini include an estimated height of 1.4 inches, the M4 chip being 50% faster than the M2, a 10-core GPU, Dynamic Caching, and hardware ray-tracing. The new Mac Mini was described as "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box".

According to the report, the new Mac Mini will launch in November, following its unveiling in October.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, x.com, theshortcut.com, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

