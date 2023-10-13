TT Show Episode 7 - Intel's new GPU, Google Pixel 8, Windows 12, and AI creates a new organism!

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the new Intel Arc A580, the Pixel 8 Pro coming for iPhone, and sit down with be quiet! to chat about PCs.

The TT Show is back for another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, with Jak and Kosta diving into many topics on TweakTown's official podcast. This week's episode is also sponsored by be quiet!, the premium German brand of some of the most sought-after power supplies, PC cases, water and air cooling, and desktop PC fans.

With the launch of the SHADOW BASE 800 case, you've got exceptional airflow and maximum space. This week's episode also goes in-depth into the recent launch of the Intel Arc A580 GPU and Kosta's review of the SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition. Entry-level sub-$200 graphics cards are back!

The duo also digs into Diablo IV's new season and Steam launch, Cooler Master's Sneaker X and all of the cool tech on hand at PAX Australia 2023, the announcement and launch of Google's new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro, and the latest X/Twitter drama.

Plus, the latest on NASA's asteroid mission and the scary/hilarious "brand new organism" created by a very disturbed/advanced AI model. Kosta also sits down with Kevin Tabor from be quiet! To talk about all things PC building in a fun and candid chat. It's another bumper episode!

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show