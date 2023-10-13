TT Show Episode 7 - Intel's new GPU, Google Pixel 8, Windows 12, and AI creates a new organism!

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the new Intel Arc A580, the Pixel 8 Pro coming for iPhone, and sit down with be quiet! to chat about PCs.

Published
4 minutes & 40 seconds read time

The TT Show is back for another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, with Jak and Kosta diving into many topics on TweakTown's official podcast. This week's episode is also sponsored by be quiet!, the premium German brand of some of the most sought-after power supplies, PC cases, water and air cooling, and desktop PC fans.

With the launch of the SHADOW BASE 800 case, you've got exceptional airflow and maximum space. This week's episode also goes in-depth into the recent launch of the Intel Arc A580 GPU and Kosta's review of the SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition. Entry-level sub-$200 graphics cards are back!

The duo also digs into Diablo IV's new season and Steam launch, Cooler Master's Sneaker X and all of the cool tech on hand at PAX Australia 2023, the announcement and launch of Google's new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro, and the latest X/Twitter drama.

Plus, the latest on NASA's asteroid mission and the scary/hilarious "brand new organism" created by a very disturbed/advanced AI model. Kosta also sits down with Kevin Tabor from be quiet! To talk about all things PC building in a fun and candid chat. It's another bumper episode!

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Buy at Amazon

SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition, 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$179.99
$179.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$179.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2023 at 4:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags