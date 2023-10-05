Google announces new Pixel 8 phones, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro

Goggle lifts the lid on the latest generation of Pixel hardware with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones launching globally on October 12.

Apple made a big Titanium-sized splash with the recent release of the iPhone 15, so it's now Google's turn with the company lifting the lid on its latest generation of smartphone hardware. The big announcement includes pricing and details for the new Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro. That's a lot of Pixels, so let's break it down.

The new Tensor G3 chip will power the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, Google's in-house hardware supporting advanced security options, including Face Unlock, improved photo editing, and more. On the security side, Google notes that it will provide seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8, a massive increase over the Pixel 7's three.

Google's flagship Pixel 8 Pro is the one that will go head-to-head with Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup as it will feature the company's new Super Actua Display that is the company's brightest to date - it's legible and clear in direct sunlight and designed for Ultra HDR images.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also feature major camera upgrades, taking better photos and videos in low-light settings. The new ultrawide lens captures more light and detail, and the front-facing camera now has an autofocus feature for selfies. And for the photography heads out there, Pro Controls will give users access to shutter speed and ISO settings to get the best possible shots out of the new 50 MP camera.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs.

Google Pixel 8

Colours : Rose / Hazel / Obsidian

Screen size : 6.2-inch

Display : Actua display (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 PPI

Capacity : 128GB / 256GB

Memory : 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

Processor : Google Tensor G3

Rear Cameras : 50 MP Octa PD wide camera / 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus

Front Camera : 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

Battery Life : Beyond 24-hour battery life / Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Weight: 187g

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Colours : Bay / Porcelain / Obsidian

Screen size : 6.7-inch

Display : Super Actua display (1344 x 2992) LTPO OLED at 489 PPI

Capacity : 128GB / 256GB / 512GB /1TB (availability will vary based on region)

Memory : 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Processor : Google Tensor G3

Rear Cameras : 50 MP Octa PD wide camera / 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus / 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera

Front Camera : 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

Battery Life : Beyond 24-hour battery life / Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Weight: 213g

And then there are AI tools to enhance photo editing with features that can remove objects, blend multiple images so everyone looks their best, or even move things around the frame or change the weather in an outdoor shot to make it look sunny. AI photo editing will change radically in the coming years, and Google is looking to be at the cutting edge of this with its Pixel range.

The AI features also extend to summarizing pages and long-form articles to give you the key points or read articles aloud in a natural human-like voice.

With that, both phones are set to arrive on October 12, with the Pixel 8 starting from USD 699 and the Pixel 8 Pro from USD 999. If you pre-order the latter, you'll also get a free Pixel Watch 2 - Google's latest Smartwatch. The new watch features has updated safety features, enhanced support for Google apps, more fitness options, and Fitbit's most advanced heart-rate tracking technology. Available in multiple colors, it's set to arrive on October 12, starting from USD349 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model and USD 399 for 4G LTE.

Rounding out the announcements, Google also revealed the Pixel Buds Pro, enhanced with AI to deliver improved call quality, "making you sound fuller, clearer, and more natural than ever before." There's even a Conversation Detection feature that will use AI to detect when you start talking, so it can automatically turn off noise cancellation and pause music so you can engage with others hands-free. Throw in a new low-latency mode for gaming, and it sounds like a big step up over the previous Buds, with the good news being that all of the new stuff will arrive as a software update for existing Pixel Buds Pro users.