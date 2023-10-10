Elon Musk fires back at people complaining about headlines being removed from X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has now officially stopped showing headlines on news links after an update was rolled out that came straight from Elon Musk.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

Elon Musk has defended his decision to remove headlines from news links across X, following criticism of the change.

In what appears to be a soft roll out of the new change, X is now not displaying headlines on news links for a select amount of users. The update was first discussed last month by Musk that said the change was on its way and it's coming directly from him. Musk also revealed that the removal of headlines on news links will "greatly improve the esthetics", while simultaneously free up more space on the timeline.

Additionally, Musk has explained that removing the headline will free up more screen real estate, which will enable more posts to be seen. Furthermore, the removal combats inflammatory and click-bait-focussed headlines. Musk has recently replied to a criticism of the change by Aaron Levie, who wrote on his personal X account that the value of receiving news quickly on X just dropped, as viewers are unable to determine which post is worth clicking on.

"Really Aaron, really? You actually believe the media ... wow. Show me a screenshot of before and after and tell me which one is better. Actually," responded Musk

