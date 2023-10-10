ASUS unveils the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD, a 49-inch 5K ultrawide gaming monitor

ASUS has once again pushed the boundaries of gaming display technology with the introduction of the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD.

This gaming monitor boasts a jaw-dropping 49-inch QD-OLED display panel with a super-ultrawide resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels. The curved display features an 1800R curvature for enhanced immersion and supports 10-bit color depth with Quantum Dot Color technology, delivering an impressive 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage. Users can expect a typical brightness of 250 nits, but the PG49WCD truly shines with its peak brightness of 1,000 nits, making it VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 compliant for stunning contrast.

ASUS has also addressed concerns about QD-OLED longevity and performance by incorporating a custom heatsink and graphene film, the thinnest and strongest nanomaterial in the world, which is located behind the entire QD-OLED panel. This innovation ensures efficient heat dissipation, reducing the risk of burn-in, which is a common concern for OLED panels. This change, according to ASUS will prolong the monitor's lifespan.

