AMD Fluid Motion Frames support for all DirectX 11 and 12 titles comes to Radeon RX 6000 Series

Last week, AMD released a special AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for RDNA 3 owners to check out the company's new AMD Fluid Motion Frames (FMF) technology in 20 optimized DirectX 11 and 12 games. An impressive list that includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Starfield, and The Last of Us Part 1.

This is the driver-level implementation of AMD's answer to NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation, allowing Radeon owners to enable Frame Gen in games that don't feature native support for it. Over the weekend, AMD updated the Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver to add support for Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs - which is great to see, as there are a lot of RDNA 2 cards out in the wild.

Like with the original preview release, this is described as an "early first look" by AMD, with some caveats. Fluid Motion Frames are automatically disabled during fast motion and, as such, "may not offer the optimal experience in fast-paced competitive titles." However, it's still exciting to see Frame Generation at the driver level like this.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames performs similarly to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation in that a new frame is generated and inserted between two natively (or FSR-assisted) rendered frames. The result is on-screen performance increases from, say, 60 FPS up to 120 FPS. This is why you need a stable performance baseline, with AMD recommending a minimum of 55 FPS for 1080p displays and 70 FPS for 1440p or above displays.

But, as all Frame Generation relies on creating a new frame outside of traditional rendering and performance, latency has a cost. This comes from the perceived performance you see versus the actual performance you're getting. The solution for AMD, similar to NVIDIA, is to pair Frame Gen tech with its latency reduction tools AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and the newer RDNA 3-exclusive Anti-Lag+.

Early feedback on the driver-level implementation of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames has been mostly positive, with many stating that the overall image quality is comparable to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation. However, when paired with FSR, it tends to fall behind thanks to NVIDIA's superior DLSS Super Resolution upscaling. Also, there are issues with VSYNC, frame pacing, and judder, though AMD notes that it is "currently working on improving the overall smoothness and image quality."

The two titles with integrated Fluid Motion Frames support are Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum - which are the two games where NVIDIA GeForce RTX, Intel Arc, and Radeon owners can enable the performance-boosting technology as part of the new FSR 3 - which includes FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 or FSR 2.