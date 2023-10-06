TT Show Episode 6 - AMD Fluid Motion Frames, Zuckerberg's Next-Gen Meta Tech, the Vegas Sphere!

Jak and Kosta sift through another big week of news and talk about all of the latest happenings, and go in-depth about the future of communication.

Another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, and Jak and Kosta are back with a new episode of The TT Show - TweakTown's official podcast. This week, they go all-in on AMD's answer to DLSS 3 called Fluid Motion Frames, talk about the latest game-changing and potentially troubling communication technology from Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the insane Las Vegas Sphere, and more!

The duo also digs into the recent Meta Quest 3 announcement, which improves the processing power of the all-in-one VR solution and adds a dose of mixed reality via new color outfacing cameras.

Then there's a leaked roadmap from MSI showcasing no less than six new OLED displays coming soon, which begs the question - is OLED the future of gaming monitors? Plus, the longest astronaut in space, EK's crazy water-cooled PlayStation 5 solution, and Microsoft's plans to go nuclear.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

