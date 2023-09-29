AMD's FSR 3 is officially launching in a few hours, with seemingly no early access for media

AMD's answer to DLSS 3 Frame Generation will be here in a few short hours, with FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames technology launching in two games.

AMD's FSR 3, which includes the company's brand-new 'Fluid Motion Frames' technology, is Team Red's long-awaited answer to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. Like the company's FSR 2 Super Resolution technology, it won't require or use specialized AI hardware to work and instead will be open to all GPUs.

That said, as FSR 3 relies on (at least from our understanding) the new and impressive Anti-Lag+ technology exclusive to the Radeon RX 7000 series of RDNA 3 graphics cards, it might work best on the latest Radeon GPUs. However, we won't have long to find out, as AMD's Frank Azor took to Twitter/X to confirm that the first two FSR 3-enabled games will go live tomorrow.

Square Enix's Forspoken and the EA Original Immortals of Aveum from Ascendant Studios. As part of the technology's reveal at Gamescom, AMD showed Forspoken running on the new Radeon RX 7800 XT, where the 36 fps 4K Ultra-High RT jumped up to 122 fps with FSR 3 Performance mode.

So even though these two titles are considered flops in 2023, it'll be interesting to see just how FSR 3 works and stacks up against NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and Frame Generation technology. We're not holding our breath for good news, as it seems the media hasn't been given the chance to preview FSR 3 before its launch. Here at TweakTown, we haven't heard anything about FSR 3 regarding review or preview access.

The popular tech outlet Hardware Unboxed has also commented that it didn't get access, and with the launch happening on a Friday, it sounds like AMD is quietly pushing this out the door. Throw in the fact that there hasn't been a press release like what we saw with NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 launch, it's a little concerning. FSR 3's launch should be a big deal.

FSR 3 and 'Fluid Motion Frames' sounds like exciting technology, so even if it's not quite there on day one, it will undoubtedly improve over time, just like FSR and DLSS. And with Frank Azor's post, FSR 3's adoption and implementation will ramp up in the coming months.