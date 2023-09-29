Leaked MSI display roadmap shows a stack of OLED monitors, including one that will hit 360 Hz

MSI has a wide range of QD-OLED gaming monitors on the horizon, with no less than six models expected to hit the market in the coming months, according to this leaked roadmap from chi11eddog over on X. With a budget, ultrawide, 4K, 1440, and models that will feature an impressive 360 Hz refresh rate - MSI is going all in on the display panel technology.

It's hard to understand why the color accuracy, crisp blacks, infinite contrast, and near instantaneous response times of QD-OLED panels are hard to beat. According to the roadmap, the first model expected to hit the market will be the ultrawide MAG 341CQP QD-OLED with a resolution of 3440×1440 and a refresh rate of 175 Hz.

With the MAG branding, this model is expected to present a more affordable alternative to the current ultrawide MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Monitor from MSI. The roadmap also confirms that the 49-inch ultrawide QD-OLED Concept Monitor we saw at Computex is coming, though with a 144 Hz refresh rate instead of 240 Hz.

Here's a breakdown of the roadmap, where it's best to view the 'MAG' models as the more affordable variants. With all of the products given a January 2024 date, it's safe to assume that this is in reference to MSI at CES 2024, where the company will likely unveil its QD-OLED plans.

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED , DQHD (5120×1440) 144 Hz 1800R

MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED , UWQHD (3440x1440) 175 Hz 1800R

MSI MPG 321UPX QD-OLED , UHD (3820x2160) 240 Hz

MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED , UHD (3820x2160) 240 Hz

MSI MPG 271QPX QD-OLED , QHD (2560x1440) 360 Hz

MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, QHD (2560x1440) 360 Hz

It's an impressive lineup, with 360 Hz 27-inch models geared toward competitive gamers and esports professionals. Even as a massive fan of ultrawide displays, I'm keen to see the 32-inch 4K QD-OLED with its 240 Hz refresh rate in action.