This astronaut just set a new record for the longest time an American has stayed in space

Dr. Frank Rubio has just set the record for an American's longest stay in space, a stunning nearly 400-day stint at the International Space Station.

A new record has been set for the longest time spent in space by an American, with the welcoming home celebrations beginning immediately for Dr. Frank Rubio, who landed safely back on Earth with his fellow crewmates on Wednesday.

2

Rubio returning to Earth via the Soyuz MS-22 capsule

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rubio spent a record-breaking 371 days in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and on Wednesday departed the floating laboratory with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, at 3:54 a.m. EDT, eventually touching down southeast of the remote town in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Notably, Rubio launched from Earth on September 21, 2022, alongside Prokopyev and Petelin, and after a delay in his mission duration, which prolonged his stay, Rubio clocked up 371 days in space. More than any other US astronaut. During his time spent aboard the ISS, the NASA astronaut orbited Earth 5,936 times, journeyed more than 157 million miles, or approximately 328 trips to the moon and back, and saw 15 spacecraft arrive at the ISS.

Rubio broke the previous record of 355 days that was held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.