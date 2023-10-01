EK launches the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock liquid cooler for the PlayStation 5

Water cool your PlayStation 5 with this monoblock liquid cooling solution from EK. But, it'll cost you as much as the console itself to setup.

A full-cover monoblock for the Sony PlayStation 5 is not something that we'd thought we'd ever see, let alone one that you can buy and mod yourself. But that's exactly what you've got here, thanks to the water-cooling masters over at EK with the new EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5.

EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5, image credit: EK.

This full liquid cooling solution covers the length of the PS5's PCB, cooling "all the critical components on the front and back." A total transformation for the PlayStation 5, and with the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock's ATX stand-offs, you can then put the water-cooled PS5 into an mATX case. This is another wild idea: cooling a console and making it look like a high-end custom gaming PC.

This means that the standard DC power connector of the PS5 is converted to dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors that will then connect to a PC power supply. So you'll need an ATX PSU and a pump and radiator.

Being an EK product, you've also got a minimal and supremely sleek style to the overall design, with D-RGB lighting to highlight the configuration of components. The stainless steel, aluminum, "nickel-plated electrolytic copper," and "see-through acrylic windows" look fantastic. However, with a price tag of EUR 449.90, the cost is right up there with the console itself when you factor in the case, PSU, and pump.

EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5, image credit: EK.

Of course, with that, you get the benefit of a quiet liquid-cooled system where PS5 components are kept cool - with EK noting that this covers the SoC chip, GDDR6 VRAM, various controllers, Voltage Regulation module, and SSD storage.

EK notes that the monoblock is compatible with the following revisions of the PlayStation 5 console and not older versions due to physical differences.

CFI-1200A (Japan, Disc Edition)

CFI-1200B (Japan, Digital Edition)

CFI-1202A (Australia, Disc Edition)

CFI-1202B (Australia, Digital Edition)

CFI-1208A (Russia, Ukraine, India, Central Asia, Disc Edition)

CFI-1208B (Russia, Ukraine, India, Central Asia, Digital Edition)

CFI-1215A (North America, Disc Edition)

CFI-1215B (North America, Digital Edition)

CFI-1216A (Europe, Disc Edition)

CFI-1216B (Europe, Digital Edition)

CFI-1218A (Singapore, Disc Edition)

CFI-1218B (Singapore, Digital Edition)

And finally, here's a quick summary of the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5's technical details.

Dimensions (WxDxH): 232,85 x 212,5 x 40,15mm

2x G1/4 ports, in/out

Liquid volume is 120ml

D-RGB length: 20cm

D-RGB connector 3-pin 5V digital LED header

LED count: 24

LED cable length: 50cm

Suitable for mATX PC cases

For more info, head here.