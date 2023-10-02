The Apple Pencil 3 could be about to change the way people write, draw, and paint on iPads

If you're a big Apple Pencil user you might be in for a treat when the next iteration is finally announced. It's long overdue - the last Apple Pencil release was in 2018 - and if a new leak is accurate the Apple Pencil 3 will come with something we haven't seen on an Apple stylus to date.

That leak comes via the X leaker Majin Bu and appears to claim that Apple will ship the new Apple Pencil with support for interchangeable tips that will be connected to the main body of the device via magnets. Apple uses magnets in a variety of its products and in all kinds of different ways, so this wouldn't be at all surprising.

The leaker claims that the new tips offered by Apple would be specifically designed for different things with tasks like drawing, writing, and painting all likely to get their own versions. The change would offer tips of different sizes and widths to suit their purpose, with the iPad also likely recognizing which tip is in use and then having apps change their behavior to match.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't say anything about when we can expect the new Apple Pencil to be announced. But with Apple unlikely to launch new iPads until 2024, we wouldn't expect the new Apple Pencil to arrive until that same timescale. We also don't know whether it will be compatible with existing iPads, but it's possible it won't if there is additional technology involved that isn't present in Apple's current tablets. Pricing is another question mark, too.