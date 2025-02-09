Apple's long-awaited foldable device rumored for 2026: foldable iPhone, iPad, or something else

Apple is half a decade behind its competitors in the foldable smartphone race, with the iPhone giant expected to make its move into the foldable market sometime in 2026.
In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Mark Gurman writes on Bloomberg that a foldable iPhone is an "exciting concept" and that if you haven't seen a tri-fold smartphone in the flesh, explains that instead of the device opening up into a full-sized iPad, it can turn into a full-sized tablet.
Samsung is working on one, with Gurman writing that he has used one of Huawei's tri-fold smartphones, saying that "this form factor is incredible, and I wish Apple would make one".
Gurman explained: "Apple hasn't even launched a foldable phone yet, and here we are speculating on the next step. But it is an exciting concept. If you haven't seen a trifold phone in person, think of a Galaxy Fold with a third panel and a second crease. Instead of the device opening up into the equivalent of a small iPad, it can turn into a full-sized tablet".
Gurman continues: "Samsung is working on one, and I had a chance to try a version from Huawei Technologies Co. a few days ago. Let me just say: This form factor is incredible, and I wish Apple would make one. Unfortunately, it just feels too bold and nascent to be something Apple would even consider pursuing yet. Maybe by the very end of the decade. After all, the company is already five years behind its rivals in phones with a single fold".