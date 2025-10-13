Apple MacBook Pro M5 rumored to arrive this week alongside iPad Pro M5 and refreshed Vision Pro

Apple's planning a trio of new products to be unleashed this week, according to leaker Mark Gurman, unveiled via simple online announcements.

Apple's about to launch its new MacBook Pro with M5 chip this week, alongside an iPad Pro refresh with the same chip, and a pepped up Vision Pro.

This is according to one of the most prolific Apple rumor peddlers out there, Mark Gurman, in his most recent Power On newsletter (for Bloomberg - hat tip to TechRadar).

We're told that the devices will be launched without the fanfare of a big press event - of course, as if it's this week, invites would need to be out already - with Apple using online announcements instead.

The new MacBook Pro isn't going to be a huge deal, because it's not much of a refresh on the current model, save for switching in that M5 SoC. This MacBook Pro M5 will come alongside the iPad Pro M5 as mentioned, and a refreshed Vision Pro headset with the M5 inside and a more comfortable strap.

As far as the laptop launch is concerned, though, only the base MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 is going to be released by Apple - beefier models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips aren't expected to debut until early in 2026.

Last week, Gurman pointed to Apple's stock levels as evidence of an imminent launch for the MacBook Pro M5 base model. Stores are seeing shortages of inventory for the entry-level MacBook Pro M4, whereas higher-end products haven't shown such signs of dwindling supply.

It all makes sense, and with the weight of rumors now, it would be a surprise if these three announcements weren't what Apple has up its sleeve for October, frankly. Still, it remains to be seen if these hardware refreshes will arrive this week, as Gurman contends.