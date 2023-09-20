Top 5 winners of the 2023 astronomy photo of the year contest

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of the best astronomy photography in their respective categories. Here's the top 5.

The winners of the Royal Observatory Greenwich's 15th year of astronomy photography have been announced, and the images are nothing short of incredible.

The world's largest astrophotography contest consists of more than 4,000 separate submissions from 64 different countries, with each of the submissions going into a selection of different categories. The winners of 2023 were announced via a shortlist that was published in July, and now we able to see all of the notable submissions. The contest features 11 categories and below you will find winners for; Overall Winner, Auroras, Our Moon, Our Sun, and Stars & Nebulas.

The first image below is the winning photograph of 2023's astrophotography contest, and it showcases the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. The image titled "Andromed, unexpected" was snapped by an amateur astronomer team led by Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty. Notably, the plasma streak on the left-hand side of the image was a unique discovery, with researchers now studying it as its believed it could be largest discovered streak of its kind.

Overall Winner/Galaxies

Image credit: Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty
Our Moon

Image credit: Ethan Chappel
Our Sun

Image credit: Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau
Auroras

Image credit: Monika Devia
Stars & Nebulas

Image Credit: Marcel Drechsler
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

