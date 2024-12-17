Check out these impressive PC cases that won big at Cooler Master's Case Mod World Series 2024

Cooler Master's annual Case Mod World Series 2024 recently took place and the winners showcase the impressive creativity and skill that goes into modding.

Cooler Master's annual Case Mod World Series 2024 has wrapped, and the winners are impressive, surprising, and outlandish. They showcase the incredible talent possessed by modders in creating custom PC cases.

The competition covered two categories: Scratch Build of the Year, which is all about custom case mods created from the ground up, and Tower Mod of the Year, which sees competitors take existing Cooler Master cases and let their creativity, skill, and imagination run wild.

The Scratch Build winner, "Taiwan Five Timber" by Kuan-Sheng Wu from GsStudio, is a custom build inspired by Taiwan's cultural heritage and incorporates five types of locally sourced timber. It's an impressive-looking build, though we have a soft spot for the runner-up build called "ED-209." Inspired by the classic 1980s film RoboCop, it brings the menacing OCP robot to life with impressive detail.

Explore Modding won the top award in the Tower Mod category with its "RETROFUTURE" creation, which transforms the Cooler Master QUBE 500 Flatpack chassis into something that could exist in the Fallout universe.

The Tower Mod of the Year runner-up, Timpelay's "PROJECT-STAGE," is another impressive build that transforms the open-frame Cooler Master Masterframe 700 into a music festival with massive speakers.

Overall, it's impressive stuff, and these builds all look incredible. "At Cooler Master, 'Make It Yours' is more than a tagline - it's our commitment to providing a personalized product lineup that serves the diverse needs of our community," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "The Case Mod World Series showcases the creativity and dedication of our PC-building community, and this year's winners truly exemplify the spirit of innovation that drives us."