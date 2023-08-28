Elon Musk gets booed by Valorant crowd that are screaming 'bring back Twitter'

Elon Musk was on-screen for all of 4 seconds and was immediately booed by a Valorant crowd that began chanting, 'bring back Twitter'.

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at a Valorant tournament, and when he was put on screen for all of about 4 seconds, the crowd began to boo.

Musk appeared at a Valorant champs tournament on Saturday, and the event showcased the owner of X for all of about 4 seconds. The moment was captured and posted on X, and it shows the crowd immediately beginning to boo Musk, sparking a response from one of the commentators that said, "Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely". The camera controllers quickly pulled away from Musk, who appeared to be clapping for the in-game performance, which was followed by the crowd beginning to chant, "bring back Twitter".

Notably, Musk was attending the event that was located at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles with his son, as the X owner was posting pictures with his son prior to entering the arena. While Musk's appearance at the tournament was brief, it still gained a lot of traction online as many X users rushed to express their pleasure in Musk being booed by Valorant fans. The above video was posted on August 27 and has already gained nearly 10 million views.

businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

