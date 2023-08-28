Elon Musk gets booed by Valorant crowd that are screaming 'bring back Twitter'

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at a Valorant tournament, and when he was put on screen for all of about 4 seconds, the crowd began to boo.

Musk appeared at a Valorant champs tournament on Saturday, and the event showcased the owner of X for all of about 4 seconds. The moment was captured and posted on X, and it shows the crowd immediately beginning to boo Musk, sparking a response from one of the commentators that said, "Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely". The camera controllers quickly pulled away from Musk, who appeared to be clapping for the in-game performance, which was followed by the crowd beginning to chant, "bring back Twitter".

Notably, Musk was attending the event that was located at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles with his son, as the X owner was posting pictures with his son prior to entering the arena. While Musk's appearance at the tournament was brief, it still gained a lot of traction online as many X users rushed to express their pleasure in Musk being booed by Valorant fans. The above video was posted on August 27 and has already gained nearly 10 million views.