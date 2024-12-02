Elon Musk has priority access to NVIDIA GB200 AI GPU delivery in January 2025, costs $1.08B

Elon Musk has landed xAI with priority access to NVIDIA GB200 AI servers for its xAI supercomputer in January 2025, costing $1.08 billion.

TL;DR: Elon Musk's xAI startup has placed a $1.08 billion order for NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, seeking priority access by directly negotiating with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The servers, manufactured by Foxconn, are expected to be delivered by January 2025. This move aims to enhance xAI's Colossus supercomputer capabilities significantly.

Elon Musk has reportedly directly approached NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, offering a premium price to get priority access to its new GB200 AI servers, with a hefty $1.08 billion order.

In a new report from DigiTimes, industry sources have said that Elon Musk's xAI startup wants its hands on NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, and it doesn't want to wait: with CEO Elon Musk stepping in and making a call to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, waving $1.08 billion around for priority access to the most powerful AI GPU silicon on the planet.

xAI's huge $1.08 billion order for NVIDIA GB200 AI GPUs will be manufactured by NVIDIA's key partner, Foxconn, and should be delivered in January 2025.

Not too long ago in October 2024, xAI was in the process of upgrading its Colossus AI supercomputer cluster, from an already powerful 100,000 x NVIDIA Hopper AI GPUs to a huge 200,000 x NVIDIA Hopper AI GPUs. Back in June 2024, Elon said that the "next big step" for xAI would be around 300,000 x NVIDIA B200 AI GPUs with XC8 networking expected "next summer".

300,000 x NVIDIA B200 AI GPUs would cost over $10 billion, but that's for next summer... the $1.08 billion order of B200 AI GPUs is to boost xAI's Colossus supercomputer and its AI computing power.