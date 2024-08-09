President signs 10-day ban on Elon Musk's X for 'inciting hatred'

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has now been banned for 10 days after being deemed dangerous to country residents.

The ban comes from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who announced an order to ban Elon Musk's X for 10 days, which would sever access to the social media platform from local residents. According to Maduro's speech, which CNBC translated, the Venezuelan President has signed a decree ordering the nation's telecommunications regulator to block X after it determined the social media platform "violated all of the rules of the very social network Twitter, today known as X - all of them."

Maduro said, "And he has violated [the rules], by inciting hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontations among Venezuelans, [he] has violated all of the laws of Venezuela. And in Venezuela there are laws ... and we will enforce the laws." The temporary ban will give X enough time to respond to the recent change. Reports indicate that X has already become unavailable for users of several internet providers across the country.

This isn't the first blow to X from Maduro, as X owner Elon Musk said described the Venezuelan President as "Dictator Maduro," and accused him of committing "election fraud." In response to these claims, Maduro challenged Musk to a fight, saying, "Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you ... Let's fight, wherever you want."

Musk responded, "I accept."