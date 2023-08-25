This new Titan Gray iPhone 15 Pro mockup might change your mind about it

It's pretty normal for Apple to be at the center of the rumor mill, especially when it's getting closer to the release of two pairs of new iPhones. But right now all of the talk is about what colors some of those iPhones will come in rather than what features they will have or even how much they will cost. They're going to cost a lot, by the way. But we digress.

You've probably seen the reports already. Apple is expected to do away with the popular and familiar Gold color when it releases the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next month, replacing it with what sources have apparently told 9to5Mac will be Titan Gray. The story goes that Apple wants to lean into the fact that it is moving on from the familiar usual stainless steel construction and using titanium from here on out. To do that, it's going to use a new gray color - just like it did with the titanium Apple Watch Ultra.

The problem is the mockups that we've seen show a gray iPhone that, frankly, underwhelms. However, a new mockup from AppleInsider might actually change some minds because it doesn't look bad at all. Does it look good? That's subjective, but it looks better than any of the mockups that we've seen before and may just explain why Apple is going to go this route after all.

The new Titan Gold color is expected to be joined by Silver, Graphite, and a new dark blue color when the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max ship next month. It's fair to say that all of these colors could appear to be a variation on a gray theme, but that might be unfair. We'll need to see these things in the flesh to be sure of how they'll look under real lights and whatnot, but we're less concerned than we were before this mockup appeared.

As for the actual iPhones themselves, they will likely be announced during a streamed event on September 12 before going up for preorder a few days later. The new iPhones will then most likely be made available to buy on September 22. They won't be alone, either. It's expected that Apple will also announce and ship the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the same timescales as well. If you thought those new iPhones were expensive, wait until you add a new Apple watch to the invoice.