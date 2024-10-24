Apple officially reveals new Macs are coming next week - but it all sounds ominously lowkey

No big press event is happening, which was obvious enough by now, and it seems like Apple will drip-feed us the new M4 Macs day by day.

If you had any doubts about Apple's intention to launch a bunch of new M4 Macs by the end of October - as strongly rumored for ages - cast those doubts aside now, as the firm has confirmed new devices are coming next week.

Apple's marketing bigwig, Greg Joswiak, announced this on X with a cheeky little pun that we should 'Mac' our calendars for an "exciting week of announcements ahead" starting on Monday morning, October 28.

So, from that we can gather that there isn't going to be a big press event, although when the invites failed to emerge earlier this month, that became clear enough anyway.

What we'll be getting instead is the M4 Macs launched via press releases (and maybe a bit more) in a staggered fashion throughout the week, presumably with the MacBook Pro M4 leading.

The other expected models are the revamped Mac mini M4 (which will be smaller, in theory) and the iMac M4. Predictably, there's been some disappointed reaction to this all feeling a bit lowkey, but let's wait until we see exactly what Apple has up its sleeve before we start flinging judgments around. (Wait a minute - this is the internet - oh okay, fling away).

Eyes on that 16GB upgrade

A lot of eyes will be on the next-gen MacBook Pro, but the rumor mill already holds that it won't have that much in the way of changes, save for that M4 SoC - and hopefully an upgrade to 16GB of RAM as a base loadout on the entry-level 14-inch model.

That particular memory upgrade is what a lot of MacBook buyers want - well, that and for Apple to not jack up the entry-level price as a result. (At least it won't go up as much as an 8GB storage upgrade, mind).

We guess if we're going to get one Mac per day, we could be treated to the MacBook Pro M4 on Monday, then the Mac mini, then the iMac - or maybe reverse that order, if the idea is to save the best for last, perhaps. Even if as noted, the MacBook Pro probably won't be the biggest upgrade here in terms of overall changes - that's going to be the Mac mini.

Another possibility is that Monday will be reserved for software - macOS 15.1 is expected to arrive on October 28 (and iOS 18.1) - and then we'll get the trio of Macs arriving on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which would mean finishing on the final day of October with the last Mac launch. So, all in all, this might be a more likely approach - time will tell.

Whatever the case, if the 16GB entry-level dream comes true - perhaps across all Macs, and not just the MacBook Pro - there will certainly be some smiles about that. (Although really, Apple should've already made this move with its Pro-targeted laptop, let's face it).