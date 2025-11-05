Apple's next generation iPhone 18 to launch with a bold new color

Apple is rumored to change the color of the iPhone 18 generation, with the company currently deciding between three new colors, and one is brown.

Apple only recently launched the iPhone 17 generation and we are already hearing about what the company will be changing with the iPhone 18 generation.

The rumor comes from Weibo user, Setsuna Digital, that Apple will be picking either brown, purple, or burgundy for the iPhone 18 Pro. Notably, Setsuna Digital correctly predicted the release of a yellow finish for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, along with the Titanium Milanese loop for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Despite those being correct predictions, we should still take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism considering it's a leak.

Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came with a Deep Purple color option, but Apple has never released a brown or burgundy. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max came in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhone in September 2026, which means there is still plenty of time for the company to finalize a color.