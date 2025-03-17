Apple's foldable iPhone rumored to start at $2,300, arriving late 2026 or early 2027

Another analyst has chimed in with a prediction that Apple's rumored foldable - possibly called the iPhone Ultra - is going to be priced north of two grand.

We keep hearing more about the foldable iPhone that's theoretically destined to launch next year, and now we've caught wind of the price - though we wish we hadn't.

We might have more than a sequel to the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro next year - we may have a folding phone, too (Image Credit: Apple)

Did you ever think that an iPhone with a foldable screen would be cheap, though? Of course not, but according to one analyst, the device might start at around $2,300 in the US when (or if) Apple debuts it.

The analyst in question is Tim Long, who works for a British bank (Barclays), and imparted the info on this weighty price tag in an investor note.

MacRumors reports that Long has recently returned from a trip to visit hardware manufacturers over in Asia, which is where he gleaned the cost-related insights.

His theory on the launch timeframe for the foldable iPhone echoes what's been speculated in other corners of the internet of late - namely that we're looking at a 2026 release for the device, likely late in the year. However, Long noted that early 2027 was also a prospect for the launch of Apple's new, pricey smartphone.

In some ways, a weighty price tag is potentially indicative of a possible earlier release date. How so? Because if it's a really expensive device, the target audience of buyers is going to be a lot narrower, and therefore the supply Apple's looking to realize should be easier to get off production lines in a timely manner.

Several analysts are pushing the idea of a 2026 release for the foldable iPhone, and regarding the cost, this isn't the first time a price in excess of $2,000 has been suggested. Renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has already forecast an asking price of between $2,000 to $2,500 (and remember, that's for the baseline smartphone).

The theory is that the quality of the foldable iPhone - the name of which could be the iPhone Ultra, according to a recent rumor - will justify that asking price, with a seamless fold being one of the central attractions.