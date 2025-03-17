Apple's foldable iPhone rumored to start at $2,300, arriving late 2026 or early 2027

We keep hearing more about the foldable iPhone that's theoretically destined to launch next year, and now we've caught wind of the price - though we wish we hadn't.
Did you ever think that an iPhone with a foldable screen would be cheap, though? Of course not, but according to one analyst, the device might start at around $2,300 in the US when (or if) Apple debuts it.
The analyst in question is Tim Long, who works for a British bank (Barclays), and imparted the info on this weighty price tag in an investor note.
MacRumors reports that Long has recently returned from a trip to visit hardware manufacturers over in Asia, which is where he gleaned the cost-related insights.
His theory on the launch timeframe for the foldable iPhone echoes what's been speculated in other corners of the internet of late - namely that we're looking at a 2026 release for the device, likely late in the year. However, Long noted that early 2027 was also a prospect for the launch of Apple's new, pricey smartphone.
In some ways, a weighty price tag is potentially indicative of a possible earlier release date. How so? Because if it's a really expensive device, the target audience of buyers is going to be a lot narrower, and therefore the supply Apple's looking to realize should be easier to get off production lines in a timely manner.
Several analysts are pushing the idea of a 2026 release for the foldable iPhone, and regarding the cost, this isn't the first time a price in excess of $2,000 has been suggested. Renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has already forecast an asking price of between $2,000 to $2,500 (and remember, that's for the baseline smartphone).
The theory is that the quality of the foldable iPhone - the name of which could be the iPhone Ultra, according to a recent rumor - will justify that asking price, with a seamless fold being one of the central attractions.