All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

YouTube moves to kill cancer treatment misinformation platform wide

YouTube is moving to remove cancer treatment misinformation across its platform, part of its overarching effort to reduce all medical misinformation.

YouTube moves to kill cancer treatment misinformation platform wide
Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

YouTube has announced a big effort to reduce cancer treatment misinformation that's present across its platform.

YouTube moves to kill cancer treatment misinformation platform wide 15424
Open Gallery 2

Medical misinformation on YouTube was thrown into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the Google-owned video platform is continuing its efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation in what seems like it will be a never-ending battle. According to reports, YouTube is cracking down on false information about cancer treatments, in particular, videos that promote cancer treatments that are proven to be harmful or ineffective.

Additionally, YouTube has said that it will be removing videos that discourage people from seeking medical advice from a licensed practitioner. Furthermore, these changes will bring in new changes to YouTube's medical misinformation policies and will start on Tuesday next week - rolling out over the coming weeks. YouTube's revision of its medical misinformation policies will "streamline dozens of our existing medical misinformation guidelines to fall under three categories - Prevention, Treatment, and Denial."

"Our goal is to make the rules of the road clearer and have a more transparent framework in place for evaluating whether certain diseases or conditions would be included in the future," says YouTube Vice President Matt Halprin and Global Head of Healthcare Dr. Garth Graham.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.59
$12.59$12.59$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.62
$25.62--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2023 at 2:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, support.google.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.