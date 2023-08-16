All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk launches Pro version of X that simultaneously paywalls a popular feature

X owner Elon Musk has rolled out a Pro version of X that simultaneously puts a paywall in front of a very popular feature on the social media platform.

Following up on its announcement from July 3, X has finally put its popular feature TweetDeck behind a paywall while rolling out a Pro version of the social media platform.

The change was noticed by many users who posted screenshots to their personal X accounts, paying their respects to the popular feature, with many users noticing that TweetDeck's page now leads to a sales page for X Premium, a new pro version of X. The paywall is a major blow to journalists, power users, and social media managers, who will now have to pay X a monthly payment to access the feature.

For those that don't know about TweetDeck, the feature essentially changes the user interface of X to enable users to interact with the various aspects of X much more seamlessly. TweetDeck users are able to dance between replying to what was called tweets, inbox messages, tags, and custom news - all within one page. The tool was so beneficial to what was Twitter power users that Twitter acquired TweetDeck in 2011 for $40 million.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

