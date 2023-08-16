Elon Musk launches Pro version of X that simultaneously paywalls a popular feature

X owner Elon Musk has rolled out a Pro version of X that simultaneously puts a paywall in front of a very popular feature on the social media platform.

Following up on its announcement from July 3, X has finally put its popular feature TweetDeck behind a paywall while rolling out a Pro version of the social media platform.

The change was noticed by many users who posted screenshots to their personal X accounts, paying their respects to the popular feature, with many users noticing that TweetDeck's page now leads to a sales page for X Premium, a new pro version of X. The paywall is a major blow to journalists, power users, and social media managers, who will now have to pay X a monthly payment to access the feature.

For those that don't know about TweetDeck, the feature essentially changes the user interface of X to enable users to interact with the various aspects of X much more seamlessly. TweetDeck users are able to dance between replying to what was called tweets, inbox messages, tags, and custom news - all within one page. The tool was so beneficial to what was Twitter power users that Twitter acquired TweetDeck in 2011 for $40 million.