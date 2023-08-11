Video and phone calls are confirmed to be coming to X by company CEO

X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed during her first interview that the social media platform will soon be able to make video chats and phone calls.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X has conducted her first interview and revealed some new features coming to the social media platform.

Yaccarino sat down with CNBC for her first interview after taking on the role as X's CEO, and according to Yaccarino, X users can expect to be able to call users without having to provide their personal phone numbers.

The confirmation from Yaccarino comes after a mysterious post by X designer Andrea Conway, who wrote on August 10, "Just called someone on X". Additionally, Yaccarino said that phone calls and video calls are coming to X are part of the company rebrand and the overall goal of turning the social media app into the "everything app."

The inclusion of video calls and phone calls plays into the already expanded video section of the social media platform, with one of the first changes being the long-form video for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Yaccarino also discussed a coming payments system.

"There's been a lot of talk about that," she said. "Payments between you and a friend, between you and one of your creators. So there's been a lot going on in the rebrand represented - really a liberation from Twitter. A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking and to reimagine how everyone, everyone on spaces who's listening, everybody who's watching around the world, it's going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we transact all-in-one platform."