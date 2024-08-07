Elon Musk's X teams up with Rumble to sue advertisers over boycotting

Elon Musk's social media platform X, Rumble and others are suing an international advertising group for allegedly boycotting companies.

Published
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which accuses the international advertising group of boycotting companies by withholding advertising revenue in order to pressure X into compliance and limit choices for consumers.

The lawsuit comes after the mass advertising exodus that occurred after Elon Musk took over then-Twitter and changed its content policy guidelines, which resulted in many advertisers being concerned their products would appear alongside content that was previously banned on the platform. These content policy changes, which widened the scope of what content is allowed on now-X, caused many advertisers to pause or completely withdraw all advertising expenditures.

Now, X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino announced via a new video on her personal X account that X will be suing the international advertising group for key advertisers participating in a conspiracy to boycott X and other unfavored social media platforms. Rumble has also accused GARM of using "one-size-fits-all standards to perpetrate an advertiser boycott against Rumble and other platforms."

X and Rumble are seeking a permanent injunction against the "continued conduct, damages, interest, and legal fees, among other relief."

NEWS SOURCES:washingtonexaminer.com, wired.com, storage.courtlistener.com, corp.rumble.com

