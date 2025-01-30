X CEO teases new milestone for Elon Musk's 'Everything App,' releases 2025

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has teased a new addition coming to the social media platform that's part of Elon Musk's plan to create the 'Everything app'.

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022, his goal was to create the "Everything app," which would mimic China's WeChat, an app that has consolidated popular individual apps such as taxi hailing, food delivery, banking, bill payments, and communication into a singular app.

Musk's plan was to create this "Everything app," but saw the purchasing of then-Twitter and now X as an accelerant to achieving that goal, with the Tesla CEO writing on X in October 2022, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." In October 2023, we began hearing rumblings of X working on a seamless payment system that was in development, with Musk saying during an earnings call that he plans on turning X into a bank capable of storing "someone's entire financial life".

During that earnings call, Musk said it was likely the new monetary system would be rolled out on the platform "by the end of next year," which didn't seem to happen. However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino has now taken to her personal X account to tease that X has partnered with Visa for X Money, which will enable secure and instant funding to users' X wallets via Visa Direct, peer-to-peer payments (send/receive money between users), and the options to transfer funds to user bank accounts instantly.

Yaccarino said X Money will debut sometime later this year.