All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

X CEO teases new milestone for Elon Musk's 'Everything App,' releases 2025

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has teased a new addition coming to the social media platform that's part of Elon Musk's plan to create the 'Everything app'.

X CEO teases new milestone for Elon Musk's 'Everything App,' releases 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced a forthcoming feature for the social media platform, aligning with Elon Musk's vision of developing the "Everything app."

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022, his goal was to create the "Everything app," which would mimic China's WeChat, an app that has consolidated popular individual apps such as taxi hailing, food delivery, banking, bill payments, and communication into a singular app.

Musk's plan was to create this "Everything app," but saw the purchasing of then-Twitter and now X as an accelerant to achieving that goal, with the Tesla CEO writing on X in October 2022, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." In October 2023, we began hearing rumblings of X working on a seamless payment system that was in development, with Musk saying during an earnings call that he plans on turning X into a bank capable of storing "someone's entire financial life".

During that earnings call, Musk said it was likely the new monetary system would be rolled out on the platform "by the end of next year," which didn't seem to happen. However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino has now taken to her personal X account to tease that X has partnered with Visa for X Money, which will enable secure and instant funding to users' X wallets via Visa Direct, peer-to-peer payments (send/receive money between users), and the options to transfer funds to user bank accounts instantly.

Yaccarino said X Money will debut sometime later this year.

Photo of the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6
Best Deals: MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$349.99 USD
$318.68 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
-
$447 USD $393 USD
Buy
$499.31 CAD
$421.91 CAD $421.91 CAD
Buy
£348.16
£358.19 £277.04
Buy
$349.99 USD
$318.68 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 12:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles