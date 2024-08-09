Advertising group disbands after Elon Musk's X files lawsuit with Rumble

The advertising group, 'The World Federation of Advertisers', informed its members that it's 'discontinuing' activities for the GARM.

Only two days after Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, filed a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), alongside video platform Rumble. Both platforms accused GARM of boycotting companies by withholding advertising revenue in order to pressure X into compliance and limit choices for consumers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new report from Business Insider revealed the advertising trade group The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) informed its members it was "discontinuing" activities with GARM, following the filing of the X lawsuit. According to the WFA's CEO Stephan Loerke, the decision was "not made lightly," but GARM is a non-profit organization that has limited resources at its disposal.

Initially, the WFA and GARM were intending to contest X's allegations, which alleged that GARM's members colluded to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue" from the social media platform. GARM members named in the suit were: Unilever, Mars, CVS, and Ørsted.

The announcement of the lawsuit came from X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino, who said, "No small group should be able to monopolize what gets monetized. This is an important acknowledgment and a necessary step in the right direction. I am hopeful that it means ecosystem-wide reform is coming."