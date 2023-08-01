All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD Strix Point APUs could bring Radeon RX 6750 XT desktop performance to the mobile space

With the AMD Phoenix powered ROG Ally ushering in a new era for mobile gaming performance, things are about to go crazy with the upcoming Strix Halo APU.

AMD Strix Point APUs could bring Radeon RX 6750 XT desktop performance to the mobile space
Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

Although not officially announced, there are several leaks surrounding the upcoming AMD Ryzen 8000 Strix Point APUs that will use Zen 5 architecture, with the big boy Strix Halo APU set to feature up to 16 Zen 5 Cores alongside 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 graphics. That's Radeon RX 6750 XT or even PlayStation 5-like performance!

AMD Strix Point APUs could bring Radeon RX 6750 XT desktop performance to the mobile space 01
Open Gallery 2

Although it's not a like-for-like comparison, this is more GPU power than the recently released AMD Radeon RX 7600, which features 32 Compute Units. It's on par with the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, a card made for high-end 1440p gaming.

As a potential flagship model, even with a 4nm process having 40 RDNA 3.5 CUs will certainly increase the die size by a decent amount. Still, as an all-in-one solution, there's no need for discrete graphics when you've got a configuration similar to what you find in the desktop space. Radeon RX 6750 XT performance on something like the ROG Ally sounds fantastic.

'Strix Point' is on the cards for next year, as AMD has officially confirmed the codename via a roadmap and info that Strix Point APUs will use Zen 5 CPU cores alongside RDNA 3.5 GPU cores with enhanced AI hardware. According to reports, the new APUs will support monolithic and chiplet designs when they debut in 2024, with the Strix Point non-Halo set to feature 4 Zen 5 Cores alongside 8 Zen 5c Cores.

As the successor to AMD Phoenix APUs, which saw a massive boost to mobile gaming performance, Strix Point looks to be taking things much further regarding the potential benefit for handheld or ultrathin laptop gaming with a single APU powering the device.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$160.86
$162.66$162.66$148.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$162.66
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2023 at 12:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.