AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU inside ASUS ROG Flow: faster than 7945HX3D CPU

AMD's new flagship Strix Halo APU -- the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 w/ Radeon 8060S -- will power the new ASUS ROG Z13 Flow gaming tablet, with new leaks on Geekbench teasing performance.

In a Geekbench run, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet was benched with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" which features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and integrated Radeon 8060S graphics which feature a whopping 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU. This is a huge 2.5x increase over the Strix Point laptop, which already offer a decent amount of performance for their power envelope (and far less RDNA 3.5 GPU cores).

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is an ultra-light, 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop design which has been designed for gaming. The current-gen ROG Flow Z13 features up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, with the new Strix Halo APU-powered ROG Flow expected to beat that... not too damn bad considering it's an APU (with CPU + GPU) vesus a separate CPU + GPU.

AMD's new Strix Halo APU inside of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet scores 2849 points in the single-core run of Geekbench, and 20,708 points in the multi-core tests. These results are higher than AMD's flagship laptop CPU, the Ryzen 9 7945HX (which scores 2736 points, and 15,896 points, respectively) while the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D scores 2763 points, and 16,393 points, respectively.

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series "Strix Halo" APU leaked details so far:

AMD is reportedly working on new Strix Halo APUs that will be split into three newly-rumored SKUs: the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, Ryzen AI Max 390, and Ryzen AI Max 385 each with differing CPU and GPU core counts.

Each of the new Strix Halo APUs will support up to a monster 96GB of DDR5 RAM, which completely destroys the hardware limit of just 32GB of on-package memory with Intel's soon-to-be-here Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors.

AMD's new Strix Halo APUs will include two CCDs with 8 cores each, with the lowest-end Ryzen AI Max 385 featuring 8C/16T, this chip has just one of the CCDs enabled (the other is disabled). But, the higher-end SKUs will have 12 cores and 24 threads and the monster 16 cores and 32 threads (this is just an APU, not a laptop or desktop processor, so 16C/32T is nuts).

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 : 16 cores, 32 threads (Zen 5) + 40 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

Ryzen AI Max 390 : 12 cores, 24 threads (Zen 5) + 40 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

Ryzen AI Max 385: 8 cores, 16 threads (Zen 5) + 32 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

The ability of supporting up to 96GB of RAM is a very important milestone for AMD, as Intel's bleeding-edge Lunar Lake CPUs ship with only two memory options: 16GB and 32GB. Now, don't get me wrong... it's impressively done: on-package memory, sitting next to the SoC itself. That is impressive, but the 32GB hard limit is pathetic for laptops that are selling on the tail end of 2024, and into 2025.