HP ZBook Ultra 14 laptop features AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max 390 'Strix Halo' APU

AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max series "Strix Halo" APU has been teased heavily recently, but now we're hearing it'll appear in HP's new ZBook Ultra 14 mobile workstation.

HP's new ZBook Ultra 14 mobile workstation was spotted with an AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 "Strix Halo" APU in engineering sample (ES) form on Geekbench, with its 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 CPU power, massive 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU, and support for up to 96GB of RAM.

The Geekbench result page has an identifier for the CPU of "AuthenticAMD Family 26 Model 112 Stepping 0" with teh HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1a Mobile Workstation PC benchmarked in the AI runs with 4733 points in single precision, 4944 in half-precision, and 13944 in quantized tests.

HP's new ZBook Ultra 14 mobile workstation features the AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 "Strix Halo" APU with the Geekbench result showing a base CPU frequency of 3.2GHz, which is 1.2GHz higher than the base clock of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU. Both of these APUs feature 12 cores and 24 threads, but the new Strix Halo has a lot more juice being pumped into it (and considerably more power on the GPU side of things + 96GB RAM support).

AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max 390 "Strix Halo" APU isn't even the fastest Strix Halo APU that will be unleashed, as the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen AI Max 390 has the flagship 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with the same 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU inside.

AMD Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APU expected features:

Zen 5 Chiplet Design

Up To 16 Cores

64 MB of Shared L3 cache

40 RDNA 3+ Compute Units

32 MB MALL Cache (for iGPU)

256-bit LPDDR5X-8000 Memory Controller

XDNA 2 Engine Integrated

Up To 60 AI TOPS

16 PCIe Gen4 Lanes

2H 2024 Launch (Expected)

FP11 Platform (55W-130W)

Each of the new Strix Halo APUs will supported up to a monster 96GB of DDR5 RAM, which completely destroys the hardware limit of just 32GB of on-package memory with Intel's soon-to-be-here Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors.

Ryzen AI Max+ 395: 16 cores, 32 threads (Zen 5) + 40 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

Ryzen AI Max 390: 12 cores, 24 threads (Zen 5) + 40 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

Ryzen AI Max 385: 8 cores, 16 threads (Zen 5) + 32 Compute Units (RDNA 3.5)

The company is reportedly working on new Strix Halo APUs that will be split into three newly-rumored SKUs: the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, Ryzen AI Max 390, and Ryzen AI Max 385 each with differing CPU and GPU core counts.

AMD's new Strix Halo APUs will include two CCDs with 8 cores each, with the lowest-end Ryzen AI Max 385 featuring 8C/16T, this chip has just one of the CCDs enabled (the other is disabled). But, the higher-end SKUs will have 12 cores and 24 threads and the monster 16 cores and 32 threads (this is just an APU, not a laptop or desktop processor, so 16C/32T is nuts).

Supporting up to 96GB of RAM is a very important milestone for AMD, as Intel's bleeding-edge Lunar Lake CPUs ship with only two memory options: 16GB and 32GB. Now, don't get me wrong... it's impressively done: on-package memory, sitting next to the SoC itself. That is impressive, but the 32GB hard limit is pathetic for laptops that are selling on the tail end of 2024, and into 2025.