ASUS rumored to be working on new NUC with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU inside

ASUS looks to be making a new non-Intel NUC: rumored new NUC has AMD's latest (and kick ass) Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU inside.

ASUS is developing new NUC Mini-PCs featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APUs, which include 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU. These systems, part of the NUC 14 family, have been certified by the BIS. They will support up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

ASUS is reportedly preparing a new family of NUC Mini-PCs that will be powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APUs.

In a new post on X spotted by "Orlak29_" we're learning that ASUS's new Strix Halo APU-powered NUC has been tested by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for regulatory certification, with the manifest describing the NUC as the "NUC14LNS" which means it's from the NUC 14 family of systems.

The manifest details the NUC sample as the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU that features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with 80MB of cache (L2+l3), an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 Compute Units (over twice the GPU cores as Strix Point), and an NPU with 50 TOPS of AI workload performance for Copilot+ systems.

ASUS's purported new NUC won't have SO-DIMM memory slots, as the Strix Halo APU uses LPDDR5X memory on a 256-bit memory interface, so expect RAM options to be limited (but still huge, as Strix Halo supports up to 128GB of RAM.

The ASUS NUC 15 series of Mini-PCs uses Intel CPUs, with tis new ROG NUC 2025 system using up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H "Arrow Lake" CPU and GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. There's also the NUC 15 PRO+ and NUC 15 PRO both with Intel Arrow Lake-H mobile processors.

Each of ASUS's current NUC 14 series Mini-PCs use Intel CPUs, so this would be a big shift for ASUS using AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI Max+ "Strix Halo" APUs. AMD's new Strix Halo APUs are pretty kick ass in comparison to a more power-hungry Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU combo, as it can offer 16C/32T + 128GB RAM support + 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU for some pretty stellar performance out of a not-so-power-hungry APU.