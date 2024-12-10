All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 'Strix Halo' APU with Radeon 8060S GPU leaked

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 processor codenamed Strix Halo spotted with Radeon 8060S integrated graphics turning up on Geekbench.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU, featuring the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, was spotted on Geekbench. It includes 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5-based GPU Compute Units. The APU supports up to 96GB RAM and is expected to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

AMD's upcoming flagship Strix Halo APU has been spotted, with the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor getting churned through Geekbench, ahead of its CES 2025 reveal.

The new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU was spotted on Geekbench with the full name of "AMD RYZEN AI MAX+ 395 w/ Radeon 8060S" confirming that the flagship Strix Halo includes the "Max+" naming scheme, dropping the "9" that we saw with Strix Point APUs.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor will feature 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 CPU power, with the largest amount of integrated GPU cores with 40 RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units. We should also see 32MB of L3 cache per CCD, for a total of 64MB of MALL cache. We'll see up to 96GB of RAM supported on the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, too.

As for the integrated RDNA 3.5-based GPU, the Radeon 8060S scored 67,004 points in the Vulkan test of Geekbench, which is lower than the slowest RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7600 in discrete GPU form, which scores 90,577 points. This is a 40 CU vs 32 CU fight (Radeon 8060S versus Radeon RX 7600) with the Strix Halo APU limited by form factor (laptops, handhelds) and TDP given its an integrated GPU versus discrete.

  • Ryzen AI Max+ 395: 16 cores (Zen 5) + 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units
  • Ryzen AI Max 390: 12 cores (Zen 5) + 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units
  • Ryzen AI Max 385: 8 cores (Zen 5) + 32 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units

We've heard in previous leaks that the flagship Strix Halo APU will have performance that "at least trades blows" with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, so AMD's huge reveal at CES 2025 in not even a month's time.

NEWS SOURCES:browser.geekbench.com, wccftech.com

