Phanteks Revolt Series power supplies let you customize your own CableMod cables

The Revolt Series of PSUs from Phanteks is expanding with new high-end models that let you customize your very own CableMod cables.

Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

The Phanteks Revolt Series of power supplies are expanding with new Revolt 1000W/1200W Platinum and 1600W Titanium models for enthusiasts and those who love creating a custom build. And that is because these power supplies do not ship with cables; instead, Phanteks has collaborated with CableMod to offer a cable-free power supply solution where you pick the cables you need, the right lengths, and the right look. We got our first look at these PSUs back at Computex 2023, so it's great to see that the launch is right around the corner.

Phanteks Revolt Series expands with 1000W/1200W Platinum and 1600W Titanium models and custom CableMod cables, image credit: Phanteks.
Open Gallery 3

CableMod's website configurator allows you to select which Revolt Series PSU you're looking at getting (or have purchased), and from there, you simply select a chassis, cable style, length, and any other customization via its simple step-by-step interface. For those looking for a simple collection of high-end CableMod cables, Phanteks offers stater sets in black and white and a complete set of cables in black.

To showcase the customization, Phanteks provided the image of its popular Phantekx Nv7 Tempered Glass chassis with one of the new power supplies and custom cables.

Phanteks Revolt Series expands with 1000W/1200W Platinum and 1600W Titanium models and custom CableMod cables, image credit: Phanteks.
Open Gallery 3

As for the new Revolt models, these PSUs have been developed in partnership with Seasonic and "adhere to the highest industry standards of performance and reliability." They're all ATX 3.0 certified to support the latest power connector standard for the GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs.

The new Revolt Series is set to launch in August 2023, with the following US, EU, and UK pricing for the various models and cable kits.

  • Revolt 1000W Platinum Black | White - €199.90 | $199.99 | £174,99
  • Revolt 1200W Platinum Black | White - €249.90 | $249.99 | £214,99
  • Revolt 1600W Titanium Black - €399.90 | $399.99 | £344,99
  • Revolt Cable Kit PCIe GEN5 Starter Set Black | White - €79.90 | $79.99 | £69,99
  • Revolt Cable Kit Complete Set Black - €179.90 | $179.99 | £154,99
Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

