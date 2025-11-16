Lian Li introduces new Platinum SFX power supplies for compact builds

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: LIAN LI's new SX Platinum Series SFX power supplies deliver up to 1200W with 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, full ATX 3.1 compliance, and a PCIe Gen 5.1 connector for high-end GPUs. Featuring fully modular cables, premium components, quiet cooling, compact design, and a 10-year warranty, they suit compact ITX builds.

LIAN LI's new Platinum Certified SX PSU Series offers premium quality and performance in the SFX category of compact power supplies, available in Black or White, and with capacities of up to 1200W. With an 80 PLUS Platinum certification promising up to 92% efficiency and stable power delivery, LIAN LI's SX Platinum Series PSUs are also fully ATX 3.1 compliant, featuring a PCIe Gen 5.1 12V-2x6 connector rated at up to 600W for modern GeForce RTX 50 Series and select Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards.

The new SX Platinum Series PSUs are also fully modular, featuring braided cables and internal hardware that includes 100% Japanese 105°C capacitors, as well as a high-amperage single +12V rail for premium power delivery and long-term reliability. A single quiet 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, with a 'Zero RPM' mode that can be physically toggled, cools the PSU.

With dimensions of 140 x 86 x 150mm, these SFX power supplies are ideal for compact ITX builds and pairing with smaller cases. They also look stylish, thanks to LIAN LI's embossed mesh cover over the fan. Here's a breakdown of the models and specs, which includes a 10-year warranty.

LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 850W $119.99 ( Amazon , Newegg )

, ) LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 1000W $149.99 ( Amazon , Newegg )

, ) LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 1200W $159.99 (Amazon, Newegg)