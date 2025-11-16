Lian Li introduces new Platinum SFX power supplies for compact builds

LIAN LI's new Platinum Certified SX PSU Series offers premium quality and performance in the SFX category of compact power supplies, available in Black or White, and with capacities of up to 1200W. With an 80 PLUS Platinum certification promising up to 92% efficiency and stable power delivery, LIAN LI's SX Platinum Series PSUs are also fully ATX 3.1 compliant, featuring a PCIe Gen 5.1 12V-2x6 connector rated at up to 600W for modern GeForce RTX 50 Series and select Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards.
The new SX Platinum Series PSUs are also fully modular, featuring braided cables and internal hardware that includes 100% Japanese 105°C capacitors, as well as a high-amperage single +12V rail for premium power delivery and long-term reliability. A single quiet 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, with a 'Zero RPM' mode that can be physically toggled, cools the PSU.
With dimensions of 140 x 86 x 150mm, these SFX power supplies are ideal for compact ITX builds and pairing with smaller cases. They also look stylish, thanks to LIAN LI's embossed mesh cover over the fan. Here's a breakdown of the models and specs, which includes a 10-year warranty.
- LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 850W $119.99 (Amazon, Newegg)
- LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 1000W $149.99 (Amazon, Newegg)
- LIAN LI SX Platinum PSU Series - 1200W $159.99 (Amazon, Newegg)
|Item
|Details
|Product Name
|LIAN LI SX Platinum Series PSUs
|Models
|SX0850P, SX1000P, SX1200P
|ATX12V Version
|v3.1
|Efficiency Certification
|80 PLUS Platinum
|DC Output Cables
|Fully Modular
|Dimensions
|(D)140 mm X (W)86 mm X (H)150 mm
|Color
|Black / White
|Material
|SECC
|PFC
|Active PFC, PF > 0.95 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz
|Input Rating
|100-240Vac 6-12A 50-60Hz
|Max. DC Output
|850W, 1000W, 1200W
|Fan Spec
|120mm FDB
|Fan RPM
|2000 RPM
|Fanless Mode
|Yes
|Noise Level
|35, 37.6, and 39.9 dBA
|Protection
|OPP / NLP / OVP / SCP / OCP / OTP / UVP / SIP
|Working Temperature
|0-40 Celsius
|Warranty
|10 Years