Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO will let you create and share your own custom saga battles

The new Budokai Tenkaichi game will let players create customized matches and up characters to make their own saga battles.
Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO, aka Budokai Tenkaichi 4, will delve into the core spirit of Dragonball Super's hijinks. Have you ever wanted to have SS2 Goku face off against Majin Buu, or maybe SSG Goku take on an ultra-powerful Frieza? The game's new Custom Battle mode will let you do just that.
The mode was detailed in a Gamescom 2024 livestream, offering a glimpse of some pretty awesome-sounding mechanics. Not only will players be able to customize their battles, but they can share them with others online.
The publisher explains in the stream:
"In this mode, players fight in battles that each have their own original scenes. Some battles will also have different victory conditions, and some might even have event cutscenes pop up mid-way, so you'll be able to enjoy battles different from the norm.
"Using Edit Mode, you'll be able to freely set the characters to be played as well as the pre-battle and post-battle cutscenes in order to make your own original battle.
"What you've made will be able to be uploaded and viewed for the whole world to play. So we hope you enjoy sharing the battles and situations you've created!"
Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $69.99.
Check below for more information:
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques.
Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in DRAGON BALL!
BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS
Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.
RIVALS MAKE YOU STRONGER
Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions.
BLAZE A NEW PATH
Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters!
CREATE, PLAY, AND SHARE
Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the DRAGON BALL story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters! Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.