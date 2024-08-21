Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO will let you create and share your own custom saga battles

Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO aka Budokai Tenkaichi 4 gives players the freedom to create customized battle sequences and share them across the world.

The new Budokai Tenkaichi game will let players create customized matches and up characters to make their own saga battles.

Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO, aka Budokai Tenkaichi 4, will delve into the core spirit of Dragonball Super's hijinks. Have you ever wanted to have SS2 Goku face off against Majin Buu, or maybe SSG Goku take on an ultra-powerful Frieza? The game's new Custom Battle mode will let you do just that.

The mode was detailed in a Gamescom 2024 livestream, offering a glimpse of some pretty awesome-sounding mechanics. Not only will players be able to customize their battles, but they can share them with others online.

The publisher explains in the stream:

"In this mode, players fight in battles that each have their own original scenes. Some battles will also have different victory conditions, and some might even have event cutscenes pop up mid-way, so you'll be able to enjoy battles different from the norm.

"Using Edit Mode, you'll be able to freely set the characters to be played as well as the pre-battle and post-battle cutscenes in order to make your own original battle.

"What you've made will be able to be uploaded and viewed for the whole world to play. So we hope you enjoy sharing the battles and situations you've created!"

Dragonball: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $69.99.

