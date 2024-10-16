ASUS's ROG THOR III PSUs have patented 'GPU-First' tech for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

ASUS says that its intelligent voltage stabilizer (IVS) cable enhances voltage delivery to your GPU by up to 45% for 'smooth and consistent gaming.'

ASUS has announced its new line-up of Republic of Gamers (ROG) power supplies with the Thor III Series. This includes the ROG Thor 1600 W Titanium III, ROG Thor 1200 W Platinum III, and ROG Thor 1000 W Platinum III.

As premium ROG products, you've got gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFETs that are 30% more efficient than standard MOSFETs, high-performance copper components, a detachable magnetic OLED display, and something called 'GPU-FIRST' voltage sensing with a patented intelligent voltage stabilizer (IVS) cable.

ASUS says this enhances voltage delivery to your GPU by up to 45% for "smooth and consistent gaming." The Voltage Sensing Mode involves connecting a purple-colored patented IVS cable for more stable power. Disconnecting the cable switches things back to "conventional CPU-focused voltage sensing."

With the GeForce RTX 5090 rumored to be a 600W GPU and 16-pin PCIe capable of delivering up to 600W of power, it sounds like this was designed with next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs in mind. In addition, all ROG Thor Titanium III PSUs are ATX 3.1 and PCIe Gen 5 compatible, which in and of itself includes enhanced voltage and current regulation.

The modular cables are etched for flexibility and reliability. According to ASUS, they'll "operate at temperatures 50°C lower than the safety limit," another reason the ROG Thor III Series might be perfect for NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GPU and the 400W GeForce RTX 5080.

The flagship ROG THOR 1600W TITANIUM III is 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics Lambda A+ certified and arrives with a 10-Year Warranty for additional peace of mind. As seen in other premium power supplies, the ROG Thor III Series features 0dB technology and advanced heatsinks for quiet performance - with a fan curve Turbo button on the PSU for peak performance.