LIAN LI EDGE PSU with brand-new DIY-friendly L Shape form factor available now

We first saw LIAN LI's new EDGE Series of power supplies at Computex 2024. The new form factor, components, features, and unique 'L-Shape design' helped it earn one of our Best of Computex awards. Designed for dual chamber cases with a vertical installation, the LIAN LI EDGE Series of PSUs are fully modular and all about making the build process as easy as possible.
Available in black and white and in 1300W, 1000W, and 850W models, LIAN LI EDGE PSUs also feature a built-in USB expansion hub to make connecting multiple devices, RGB gear, fans, and controllers a breeze. With the new shape, the outward-facing strip featuring all of the power connectors simplifies the build process so that you don't need to thread and connect everything simultaneously.
The LIAN LI EDGE Series of PSUs are backed by a 10-year warranty and feature industrial-quality EPCOS and Japanese capacitors, as well as 80Plus Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum, and PPLP Platinum ratings. Available now in the US and UK (850W models will be released later in the year), hit the jump for full specs and pricing.
Each PSU also comes with custom high-quality braided sleeved cables, with pre-installed cable combs for tidy cable runs, 12VHPWR cables with custom-molded 12+4 connectors for reliable power delivery, and dual-color shells to let users know when they're properly connected/seated.
LIAN LI EDGE PSU 1300W - Black ($229.99 USD) White ($239.99 USD)
- Model: EDGE 1300
- ATX12V Version: v3.1
- Efficiency Certification: 80 PLUS PLATINUM, CYBNETICS PLATINUM, PPLP PLATINUM
- DC Output Cables: Fully Modular
- Dimensions: (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm
- Color: Black, White
- Material: Steel
- PFC: Active PFC, PF > 0.90 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz
- Max. DC Output: 1300W
- Combined +12V: 1296W
- Combined +3.3 & +5V: 120W
- Fan Spec: 120mm FDB
- Fan RPM: 2400RPM
- Fanless Mode: Yes
- Noise Level: 33.61dBA
- Protection: OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP
- Working Temperature: 40 Celcius
- Warranty: 10 Years
LIAN LI EDGE PSU 1000W - Black ($189.99 USD) White ($199.99 USD)
- Model: EDGE 1000
- ATX12V Version: v3.1
- Efficiency Certification: 80 PLUS PLATINUM, CYBNETICS PLATINUM, PPLP PLATINUM
- DC Output Cables: Fully Modular
- Dimensions: (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm
- Color: Black, White
- Material: Steel
- PFC: Active PFC, PF > 0.90 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz
- Max. DC Output: 1000W
- Combined +12V: 996W
- Combined +3.3 & +5V: 120W
- Fan Spec: 120mm FDB
- Fan RPM: 2400RPM
- Fanless Mode: Yes
- Noise Level: 25.96dBA
- Protection: OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP
- Working Temperature: 40 Celcius
- Warranty: 10 Years
LIAN LI EDGE PSU 850W - Black ($149.99 USD) White (TBC)
- Model: EDGE 850
- ATX12V Version: v3.1
- Efficiency Certification: 80 PLUS PLATINUM, CYBNETICS PLATINUM, PPLP PLATINUM
- DC Output Cables: Fully Modular
- Dimensions: (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm
- Color: Black, White
- Material: Steel
- PFC: Active PFC, PF > 0.90 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz
- Max. DC Output: 850W
- Combined +12V: 849.6W
- Combined +3.3 & +5V: 120W
- Fan Spec: 120mm FDB
- Fan RPM: 2400RPM
- Fanless Mode: Yes
- Noise Level: 25.96dBA
- Protection: OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP
- Working Temperature: 40 Celcius
- Warranty: 10 Years