LIAN LI EDGE PSU with brand-new DIY-friendly L Shape form factor available now

LIAN LI's new L-Shaped EDGE PSU Series is here to make the DIY building process super easy thanks to its focus on cable management and access.

We first saw LIAN LI's new EDGE Series of power supplies at Computex 2024. The new form factor, components, features, and unique 'L-Shape design' helped it earn one of our Best of Computex awards. Designed for dual chamber cases with a vertical installation, the LIAN LI EDGE Series of PSUs are fully modular and all about making the build process as easy as possible.

Available in black and white and in 1300W, 1000W, and 850W models, LIAN LI EDGE PSUs also feature a built-in USB expansion hub to make connecting multiple devices, RGB gear, fans, and controllers a breeze. With the new shape, the outward-facing strip featuring all of the power connectors simplifies the build process so that you don't need to thread and connect everything simultaneously.

The LIAN LI EDGE Series of PSUs are backed by a 10-year warranty and feature industrial-quality EPCOS and Japanese capacitors, as well as 80Plus Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum, and PPLP Platinum ratings. Available now in the US and UK (850W models will be released later in the year), hit the jump for full specs and pricing.

Each PSU also comes with custom high-quality braided sleeved cables, with pre-installed cable combs for tidy cable runs, 12VHPWR cables with custom-molded 12+4 connectors for reliable power delivery, and dual-color shells to let users know when they're properly connected/seated.

LIAN LI EDGE PSU 1300W - Black ($229.99 USD) White ($239.99 USD)

Links: Amazon | Newegg

Model: EDGE 1300

ATX12V Version: v3.1

Efficiency Certification: 80 PLUS PLATINUM, CYBNETICS PLATINUM, PPLP PLATINUM

DC Output Cables: Fully Modular

Dimensions: (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm

Color: Black, White

Material: Steel

PFC: Active PFC, PF > 0.90 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz

Max. DC Output: 1300W

Combined +12V: 1296W

Combined +3.3 & +5V: 120W

Fan Spec: 120mm FDB

Fan RPM: 2400RPM

Fanless Mode: Yes

Noise Level: 33.61dBA

Protection: OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP

Working Temperature: 40 Celcius

Warranty: 10 Years

LIAN LI EDGE PSU 1000W - Black ($189.99 USD) White ($199.99 USD)

Links: Amazon | Newegg

Model: EDGE 1000

ATX12V Version: v3.1

Efficiency Certification: 80 PLUS PLATINUM, CYBNETICS PLATINUM, PPLP PLATINUM

DC Output Cables: Fully Modular

Dimensions: (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm

Color: Black, White

Material: Steel

PFC: Active PFC, PF > 0.90 under full load @ 115Vac, 60Hz

Max. DC Output: 1000W

Combined +12V: 996W

Combined +3.3 & +5V: 120W

Fan Spec: 120mm FDB

Fan RPM: 2400RPM

Fanless Mode: Yes

Noise Level: 25.96dBA

Protection: OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP

Working Temperature: 40 Celcius

Warranty: 10 Years

LIAN LI EDGE PSU 850W - Black ($149.99 USD) White (TBC)

Links: Amazon | Newegg

